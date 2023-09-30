On tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Rey Mysterio successfully retained his United States Championship against his protege, Santos Escobar in a phenomenal match that went well over 20 minutes.

After the match, Mysterio extended a handshake to Escobar, but before the latter could reciprocate, the two men were taken out by The Street Profits. Bobby Lashley then entered the arena and joined in. The LWO attempted a save but were also taken care of just as easily. NXT’s Dragon Lee, who was in the front row attending the show, also tried to save the LWO, but he was stopped by security.

Notably, earlier in the night, during ‘The Grayson Waller Effect,’ Bobby Lashley appeared to have given up on The Street Profits, but it seems as though the former RAW Tag Team Champions are back on track with Lashley.

Later in the show, LWO proceeded to issue a challenge to Lashley, Ford and Dawkins for WWE Fastlane next Saturday, but a response or official confirmation is not in yet.