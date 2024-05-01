Tony Khan is interested in an NFL and pro-wrestling crossover.

The AEW President was asked by TMZ whether any member of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that is owned by the Khan family, would be interested in doing something for the wrestling promotion. Khan says that he not only loves the idea, but thinks players would jump at the opportunity. He adds that there have been countless times that players and coaches in the NFL have approached him about how much they like AEW.

I would love that. I think that’s a great thing. I know some of the Jaguars players were very upset about what happened to me. That’s something to keep an eye on too. The Jaguars players follow AEW really closely. A lot of the NFL players follow it. Every week on the road, people come up to me, all kinds of people, whether it’s the opposing coaches, opposing players, security at the stadium, the people in concessions, every week in the NFL whether it’s in Jacksonville or on the road, people always come up and talk about AEW. It’s one of those things that really amazed my dad. He was not a big wrestling fan coming into this and he’s become a fan of AEW and enjoys watching it.

Khan and his family just finished updating the Jaguars roster in the 2024 draft. It was in this same interview that he spoke about his comments made towards WWE, where he referred to his rival as the ‘Harvey Weinstein’ of pro-wrestling. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)