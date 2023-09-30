During the tonight’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that next week on Monday Night RAW, we will see Jey Uso go one-on-one with Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest.

This follows weeks of tension between Uso and the Judgement Day, who have been trying to recruit him ever since his jump to the red brand earlier this month, courtesy of Cody Rhodes.

Here is the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW: