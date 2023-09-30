Edge’s WWE contract is reportedly set to expire tomorrow (Saturday), and his future is as uncertain as ever, to the point that he could technically show up at AEW WrestleDream this coming Sunday.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the WWE Hall of Famer was edited out of SmackDown’ pre-show video package ahead of tonight’s show. Per Fightful Select, Edge is no longer on WWE’s internal roster.

You can check out a clip of SmackDown’s new intro package below: