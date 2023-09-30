WWE is about to kickoff this week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the plans for tonight’s show. Check it out below.
SHOW RUNDOWN:
-Show opens with a promo from The Bloodline.
-A match will follow and is labeled as a spoiler. (SEE BELOW)
-Bobby Lashley joins Grayson Waller on the Waller Effect.
-Austin Theory will face Cameron Grimes.
-Rey Mysterio defends the United States Championship against Santos Escobar.
-A backstage segment with the LWO.
-A backstage segment with John Cena.
OTHER NEWS:
-Butch vs. Ashonte Thee Adonis dark match is happening. This is before SmackDown airs.
-GUNTHER vs. Seth Rollins dark match is happening. This is AFTER SmackDown airs.
-Jessika Carr will referee the U.S. title match.
SPOILERS
-Karl Anderson will interrupt the Bloodline. This will lead to a match between Karl Anderson and Jimmy Uso.
-The U.S. title match is set for three segments.
-Street Profits and Austin Theory will get involved in the Grayson Waller Effect.