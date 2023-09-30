WWE is about to kickoff this week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the plans for tonight’s show. Check it out below.

SHOW RUNDOWN:

-Show opens with a promo from The Bloodline.

-A match will follow and is labeled as a spoiler. (SEE BELOW)

-Bobby Lashley joins Grayson Waller on the Waller Effect.

-Austin Theory will face Cameron Grimes.

-Rey Mysterio defends the United States Championship against Santos Escobar.

-A backstage segment with the LWO.

-A backstage segment with John Cena.

OTHER NEWS:

-Butch vs. Ashonte Thee Adonis dark match is happening. This is before SmackDown airs.

-GUNTHER vs. Seth Rollins dark match is happening. This is AFTER SmackDown airs.

-Jessika Carr will referee the U.S. title match.

SPOILERS

-Karl Anderson will interrupt the Bloodline. This will lead to a match between Karl Anderson and Jimmy Uso.

-The U.S. title match is set for three segments.

-Street Profits and Austin Theory will get involved in the Grayson Waller Effect.