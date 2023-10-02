The AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view event from Seattle, WA will be remembered for the night Adam Copeland (Edge) made his promotional debut.

At the media scrum after the show, AEW President Tony Khan announced that AEW WrestleDream will now be an annual event.

The event was created to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki, who passed away in October 2022.

Khan said the pay-per-view buys for AEW WrestleDream exceeded those of AEW All Out, with over 100,000s.

Khan did not confirm if the event will be held in Seattle in 2024. The date for WrestleDream 2024 has not been announced yet either.