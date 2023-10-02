On Sunday, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho was booked at the AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view event from Seattle, WA.

At the media scrum, Omega was asked about Ibushi returning to AEW for another run.

“I believe it’s definitely a safe bet to say he’ll be back. Ibushi and I, we’ve really gone through the ringer. We’ve been tossed into the meat grinder. Part of the reason I was motivated to go to DDT in the first place was because of Kota Ibushi. I really felt attracted to his style and outlook on professional wrestling. We’ve done everything we could to leave it all out there. We’ve broken ourselves over and over again, just to build ourselves back up to break each other down again. I really feel like when there is no else around us and our pursuit of our own personal best, we are each other’s shoulders to cry on. It really means a lot, now, after all this time apart, in our current old man broken states, to be there and support each other. Still train together for these matches and still go in front of a packed house and with people like Chris and make magic.” Omega added, “We’re making up for a lot of lost time. The friendship and personal relationship will never die. To be in a professional environment with him again is just great. I love being able to travel and train with him again. It’s wonderful. I think it’s safe to say he’ll be back.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)