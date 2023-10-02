The build for Fastlane will continue as tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Tonight’s show will be the go-home show for Saturday’s Fastlane.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox

Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

Ivar vs. Xavier Woods

Damien Priest to appear on Miz TV

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship match contract signing with Gunther & Tommaso Ciampa