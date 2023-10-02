Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed being pushed as fast and strong as he was in WWE where he won the WWE Title in 1995.

“My thing is this, I went from f—ing Oz to having the IC, Tag, and World Title in three years,” Nash said. “Even though I was the lowest-drawing champion of all time or whatever people want to say about me, I still am the longest-reigning champion in the 1990s which [includes] the Attitude Era. I just happened to be the president during the depression,” added Nash, citing WWE’s financial struggles at the time. “I wouldn’t change it. The reason I got everything I did … after the drug trials … I read someone say ‘You’re a good-looking giant dude — that’s why you got to where you got.’ No f—ing s–t! I was the biggest dude … I was lean and clean. That’s why I got pushed.”

Nash added that he was “so f—ing green” and having “no idea what I was doing out there,” he was determined to prove his boss right. “I was just a guy Vince chose. What was I supposed to say? No?”