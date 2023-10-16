WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/16/23

Sami Zayn & The Judgment Day Segment

Sami Zayn: Welcome to the season premiere of Monday Night Raw. I got to be honest with you guys, it feels a little weird coming out here by myself. As most of you know by now, my tag team partner, my brother, Kevin Owens has been moved over to SmackDown. I’m going to be honest with you guys, I got a lot of mixed emotions going on right now. Obviously, I’m very sad that our partnership has come to an end this way. But I’m also excited. I’m excited for him. Because I know Kevin Owens is going to do huge things on SmackDown. And if I’m being honest, I’m excited for me, too. Because I get to do something I haven’t done in a while. To stand on my own two feet and show the whole world what I’ve known inside of me for years and years. And that is Sami Zayn is a World Heavyweight Champion level superstar. Well, thank you for that, that’s got me feeling really good. But I also have to address the elephant in the room, which is the reason that Kevin Owens is no longer on Monday Night Raw. It’s because of the arrival of Jey Uso.

Now, hang on a second, nobody was happier than I was when Jey Uso came to Monday Night Raw, but even I have to admit, I’m struggling a little bit with that right now, okay. I’m also struggling with the fact that after it took our entire lives to reach the highest of high’s, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn winning the tag team championships. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn main evented WrestleMania. After all that work to get there, our entire tag team championship reign was tainted by the fact that for week in and week out, for six months, we had to deal with The Judgment Day. And now tonight, The Judgment Day are the ones getting the tag team title opportunity. I got a lot of mixed emotions, okay. I’ll be honest with you; I have no idea what’s next for Sami Zayn. But here’s the one thing that I do know. The last year of my career, by far has been the best year of my career. And the reason I reached the high’s that I did is because of each and every single one of you.

Finn Balor: Nobody should be kicking off the season premiere of Monday Night Raw but The Judgment Day. But what do we got over here? Looks to me like poor little Sami Zayn is all alone.

Damian Priest: You know what? It feels like we’ve had these thorns on our side forever. But I’m happy to say that one has been removed. Now, the only thing that would make us even happier is removing you, removing the Undisputed Tag Team Idiots. You know what? I would be happy to remove Drew McIntyre.

Rhea Ripley: We talked about this, forget about Drew for now, focus on tonight, okay?

Dominik Mysterio: Tonight, Mami is going to tear Shayna apart and put the whole women’s division back on notice.

Rhea Ripley: That’s right, Dom. And Finn, Priest, you’re going to bring back the tag team championships to The Judgment Day. But before we do that, I happen to notice something, Sami. You’re looking kind of lost. You know what’s funny? Back in the day, The Judgment Day would recruit lost superstars and give them direction. We tried to do that with Jey Uso. But when it comes to you, we have a different plan. We want to get rid of you, permanently.

Jey Uso storms into the ring with two steel chairs before The Judgment Day could jump Sami Zayn.

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

Shinsuke Nakamura: Ricochet. Falls Count Anywhere Match. Whose decision? You or Adam? Whatever. You are like a fly or mosquito. So, I am going to smash you like a bug on the dirty floor.

Jey Uso wants to know if Sami Zayn is good. Sami says that he needs some space right now. He wants to be happy for Jey, and he appreciates him having his back. At the same time, it should’ve been Kevin Owens who saved him. But he’s not here anymore because of Jey. Jey has everything going for him, but Sami has nothing. Jey didn’t know Sami felt like that. He has Sami’s back, but it is what it is, uce. Sami proceeds to apologize to Jey. Sami asks Jey if they’re good. Jey says YEET!

First Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet In A Falls Count Anywhere Match

Ricochet dropkicks Nakmura before the bell rings. Ricochet is throwing haymakers at Nakamura. Ricochet drives Nakamura back first into the ringside barricade. Ricochet with a knife edge chop. Ricochet rolls Nakamura back into the ring. Ricochet blocks a boot from Nakamura. Nakamura with a Spin Kick. Nakamura places Ricochet on the top turnbuckle. Nakamura drives his knee into the midsection of Ricochet. Nakamura with The Reverse Exploder Suplex for a two count. Ricochet avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ricochet drops Nakamura with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Ricochet with a Springboard Dropkick. Ricochet hits The Fosbury Flop for a two count. Nakamura walks up the ramp. Ricochet punches Nakamura in the back. Ricochet uppercuts Nakamura. Nakamura punches Ricochet in the back. Nakamura sends Ricochet back first into the LED Board. Ricochet and Nakamura are brawling in the gorilla position. Ricochet with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count.

Ricochet with a forearm smash. Ricochet chops Nakamura. Nakamura HeadButts Ricochet. Ricochet does a tiger wall flip kick off the titantron. Ricochet thrust kicks the midsection of Nakamura. Nakamura avoids The PK. Ricochet goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Nakamura gets his knees up in the air. Nakamura goes for The GTS, but Ricochet counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ricochet with a Running Shooting Star Press. Ricochet has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ricochet and Nakamura are brawling in the crowd. Ricochet delivers a beautiful Shooting Star Press off the balcony. Nakamura throws popcorn into Ricochet’s face. Nakamura sends Ricochet back first into the barricade. Nakamura kicks Ricochet off the barricade with a Running Boot. Nakamura tosses Ricochet around the ringside area. Nakamura pulls out a table from under the ring. Nakamura attacks Ricochet with the nunchucks.

Nakamura clears the announce table. Ricochet with a Running Knee Strike. Ricochet tees off on Nakamura. Ricochet lays Nakamura flat on the table. Nakamura rolls himself out of harm’s way. Nakamura slams Ricochet’s head on the top rope. Ricochet goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nakamura lands back on his feet. Nakamura hits The GTS for a two count. Ricochet blocks The Kinshasa. Ricochet with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nakamura launches Ricochet over the top rope. Ricochet with an Apron Enzuigiri. Ricochet with The Springboard 450 Splash for a two count. Ricochet ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ricochet tosses Nakamura out of the ring. Ricochet kicks Nakamura in the face. Nakamura answers with a Head Kick of his own. Nakamura sends Ricochet crashing through the table on the floor. Nakamura connects with The Kinshasa to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via Pinfall

– Chelsea Green pokes fun at Tegan Nox, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Tegan says that she learned a lot from her match with Becky Lynch. Tegan wants to know how long she can hide behind Piper Niven before she slaps her in the face.

– Imperium Vignette.

Second Match: Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green vs. Natalya

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Natalya applies a side headlock. Niven whips Natalya across the ring. Niven drops Natalya with a shoulder tackle. Niven talks smack to Natalya. Strong lockup. Niven backs Natalya into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Niven shoves Natalya. Natalya slaps Niven in the face. Natalya ducks a clothesline from Niven. Natalya is throwing haymakers at Niven. Niven catches Natalya in mid-air. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Natalya lands back on her feet. Natalya ducks another clothesline from Niven. Natalya with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into the turnbuckles. Natalya rolls Niven over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Natalya with a low dropkick for a one count. Niven kicks Natalya in the chest. Natalya repeatedly slams Niven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Niven HeadButts Natalya. Niven with a Running Knee Strike.

Natalya regains control of the match during the commercial break. Natalya is throwing haymakers at Niven. Niven blocks The Discus Lariat. Niven sweeps out the legs of Natalya. Niven goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Natalya ducks out of the way. Natalya with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Natalya runs over Niven’s back. Niven blocks The Basement Dropkick. Natalya dodges The Basement Crossbody. Natalya kicks Niven in the face. Natalya with The La Magistral for a two count. Natalya hits The Discus Lariat for a two count. Natalya prepares for The Sharpshooter. Niven inadvertently kicks Natalya into Green. Niven pulls Natalya down to the mat. Niven connects with The Basement Crossbody to pickup the victory. After the match, Niven and Green gangs up on Natalya. Tegan Nox storms into the ring to make the save. Nox and Natalya tees off on Niven. Niven retreats to the outside.

Winner: Piper Niven via Pinfall

– Damian Priest is still fixated on Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley says that she’s been handling Judgment Day business. Dominik Mysterio wants to know if Mami needs him at ringside during her match with Shayna Baszler. Ripley says that she can handle Baszler on her own. Tonight’s objective is to show the WWE Universe who exactly runs Monday Night Raw.

Seth Rollins Segment

