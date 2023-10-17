Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE Raw on the October 2 episode and reunited with Tommaso Ciampa. However, on the October 9 episode (last week), Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and Gunther) launched a brutal attack on Gargano and Ciampa during an interview, leaving them battered.

On tonight’s show, Gargano faced Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. Notably, Ciampa was absent from ringside due to being medically uncleared as we cleared on commentary, although further details regarding his condition were not provided.

Kaiser, thus, had the advantage with Giovanni Vinci in his corner, and with Vinci’s interference, he secured the victory. This match marked Gargano’s return to WWE Raw competition after a hiatus since May 15. Ciampa, on the other hand, last wrestled on the October 2 episode when he unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.