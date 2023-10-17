On the October 16 episode of WWE Raw, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley faced Shayna Baszler in a match that ended in disqualification due to a brawl involving Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark spilling into the ring. After a post-match brawl, Zoey Stark emerged as the one standing tall.

Later in the show, Rhea Ripley had a confrontation with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce announced a change in approach and revealed that Ripley would defend her title against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE subsequently confirmed the match for WWE Crown Jewel, scheduled for November 4.