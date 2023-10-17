Rob Van Dam has high praise for Rey Mysterio, referring to him as a “superhero role model.”

RVD, who teamed with Mysterio in WWE back in 2004, shared his thoughts on Mysterio’s influence and impact on kids on a recent episode of his podcast, “1 Of a Kind.” He expressed,

“Being a cross-cultural superhero role model like he is, he’s introduced a lot of kids to this imaginative world where they can not only believe in superhero-like fantasies and luchadors, but they can believe in themselves, too. Besides just being such a bridge-gapper between smaller guys and proving that if you’re really good enough, you could overcome a lot of everything, not just you can overcome a lot of everything if you’ve got enough talent. He proves that without being specifically narrowed into just his size.”

Rey Mysterio is currently in the midst of his third WWE United States Championship reign and is seemingly for a showdown with Logan Paul, with the two men set to confront each other on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

