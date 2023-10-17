Bryan Danielson expressed his sadness upon William Regal’s departure from AEW but also gratitude for the time they spent together. After making his debut with AEW in early 2022 following his surprising WWE release, Regal left the promotion by the end of the year to work behind the scenes for WWE.

In an interview with “Sports Nightly,” Danielson reflected on his time in AEW and the emotions he felt when Regal left. He shared,

“Some of the things that have also been really cool and really fun in this period that I’ve been in AEW are some of the surprises. Like William Regal coming to AEW and being part of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was a time period where I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again, and then I got to see him every single week. We’d drive together, show up early, help train people together, and so when he left, it was sad for me, personally, but I was grateful that I got to spend that time with him, right?”

Regal’s decision to leave AEW was influenced by his desire to spend more time with his son, who competes in WWE’s NXT brand as Charlie Dempsey.

