Asked whether he went easy on MJF at Double or Nothing last year, Wardlow remarked,

“Yeah, ten wasn’t enough. I don’t know if there is a number that exists that will satisfy me for the amount of Powerbombs that MJF is due, and deserves. I understand in the past four months, he has somehow convinced everybody in the world to cheer for him, feel sad for him, and feel sorry for him. It just amazes me how somebody can do horrible evil things for years and then they come out and say sorry, and spew out some fake tears, and now all of a sudden everybody forgets about all the bad they’ve ever done and they want to embrace them. Well, I’m a little more intelligent. I see right through his BS, and I am not one of the people that have sat at home cheering on MJF for the past four months.”