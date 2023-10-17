This year’s WWE Crown Jewel, the fifth iteration of the event, will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following this week’s Raw, here’s the updated card for the event:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre



Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Notably, WWE plans to include other attractions alongside Crown Jewel, such as a theme park dark ride and an Undertaker-themed walk-through, among various offerings. Additionally, there have been reports that WWE was making efforts to involve football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo at the event.