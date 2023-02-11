NJPW crowned new champions at Saturday’s The New Beginning in Osaka event.

Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Ren Narita defeated Bullet Club’s House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO) to win the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Suzuki, Desperado, and Narita ended House of Torture’s second reign with the belts with their victory.

AND NEW!!!! Ren Narita, El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki are the new NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions! #njnbg pic.twitter.com/6IANOTwFXH — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) February 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/P__Wrestling/status/1624344529921839106

The show was headlined by Kazuchika Okada defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event of the show to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.