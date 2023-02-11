Jay White’s future is up in the air as he lost a “Loser leaves Japan” match to Hikuleo at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday morning when Hikuelo went over with a chokeslam.

This seemingly ends White’s run in NJPW in Japan. White is still booked to take on AEW’s Eddie Kingston at next Saturday’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, California.

As previously noted in January, it was reported that White was expected to leave the promotion when his contract expired “relatively soon.” He reportedly has interest from AEW and WWE.

As he made his way to the backstage area, he gave a fist bump to Hiroshi Tanahashi.