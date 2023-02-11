Kazuchika Okada will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley.
At Saturday’s The New Beginning in Osaka event, Okada beat Shingo Takagi in the main event to retain the title. Post-match, he challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi to a title match at this upcoming show.
Tanahashi entered the ring and agreed to the match. Earlier in the night, Tanahashi defeated KENTA in a singles bout
Here is the updated card for the February 18 pay-per-view event in San Jose, California:
IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA
NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. World Class Wrecking Crew
NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Clark Connors
Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White
Filthy Rules: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide
Mascara Dorada, Josh Alexander, Adrian Quest, and Rocky Romero vs. KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr., and The DKC