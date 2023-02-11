Kazuchika Okada will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

At Saturday’s The New Beginning in Osaka event, Okada beat Shingo Takagi in the main event to retain the title. Post-match, he challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi to a title match at this upcoming show.

Tanahashi entered the ring and agreed to the match. Earlier in the night, Tanahashi defeated KENTA in a singles bout

Here is the updated card for the February 18 pay-per-view event in San Jose, California:

IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA

NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. World Class Wrecking Crew

NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Clark Connors

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

Filthy Rules: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

Mascara Dorada, Josh Alexander, Adrian Quest, and Rocky Romero vs. KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr., and The DKC