The gate and attendance number for AEW Dynasty has been revealed.

According to Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling, the event pulled in $401,373 at the gate, with 6,287 tickets sold. Thurston obtained these numbers via Pollstar and noted that this would be the lowest AEW PPV gate since the company launched back in 2019. This was also the first year that AEW ran an April pay-per-view event.

Dynasty took place from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri and featured Bryan Danielson battling Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland winning the AEW world championship in the main event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide you with all AEW related news and stories.