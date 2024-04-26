Vince McMahon has enlisted the services of a prominent public relations firm.

According to POST Wrestling’s John Pollock and Brandon Thurston, McMahon has hired Sitrick And Company to handle his public image in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee who alleges sexual mistreatment and trafficking by McMahon during her time with the company. Attorney Michael S. Sitrick has personally confirmed their involvement with McMahon, and boasts the firm’s prestigious client roster, including the likes of Kobe Bryant, Pepsi, Roy Disney, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The connection between McMahon and Sitrick was facilitated through McMahon’s legal team at Kasowitz Benson Torres, led by attorneys Marc Kasowitz and Jessica T. Rosenberg. Sitrick And Company conducted their own thorough investigation before agreeing to take on McMahon’s case, marking a fresh alliance in McMahon’s legal defense.

Janel Grant’s legal team recently filed a motion to strike Vince McMahon’s preliminary statement. You can read about that here.