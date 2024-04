Some great news on this Thursday evening.

WWE stars Raymond Rowe (Erik) and Sarah Rowe (Valhalla) have announced that they are expecting their second child, which they reveal will be a boy. The bay will be born in November. The happy couple made the announcement on Instagram.

Erik has been sidelined with an injury for the past few months. His longtime tag partner, Ivar, has continued to compete on WWE television and in NXT.