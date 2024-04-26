Another name may have been released by WWE.

NXT star Guru Raaj is now showing up in the alumni section of the WWE roster page website. He has not competed since November of 2022, where he lost to SCRYPTS in under two-minutes on television. Raaj was one of the few talents who were brought into help WWE expand its audience in India.

Raaj’s most recognized match is his showdown against Finn Balor at the Superstar Spectacle event back in 2021. WWE has yet to release an official statement on his status but the timing would make sense as the company recently let go of Cameron Grimes, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Von Wagner, and more names from its roster.

