The viewership numbers are in for the April 24th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, the program drew 683,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic. This was down from the April 17th episode, which drew 762,000 viewers and scored a 0.26 in the key demo. This was the fallout edition of Dynamite following Sunday’s first-ever Dynast pay-per-view.

Dynamite featured Jon Moxley battling Powerhouse Hobbs, a Sudden Death Gauntlet to determine a new challenger for the AEW International Championship, Mercedes Moné facing off with new TBS Champion Willow, and The Elite and Jack Perry putting a beating on AEW President, Tony Khan.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.