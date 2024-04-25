Cameron Grimes opens up about his WWE release.

The former NXT Million Dollar Champion was one of several talents that were cut over the last week. However, Grimes’ release seemed to come as a shock to many backstage as he had appeared on WWE SmackDown as recently as a couple of weeks ago.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Grimes revealed that he was told by a high ranking official in WWE that he would always have a job.

Literally the last time I was at TV, I had a pretty high executive tell me — because, you know, I was worried. Starting this stock market gimmick, it made me see businesses in a different light, you know what I mean? Following these companies and playing with stocks, I would see things in a different light. So I knew that I haven’t worked in over a year and I’m making a decent salary. So I knew that if someone was to look at the books, I’m going to be the first person that’s going to be cut. If you’re looking at it strictly as money-wise. But if you’re looking at it as like, ‘Ok, well if this is a talent that can do something for us.’ You know what I mean, they’re going to keep me. So I was told by a high executive last week on Friday that I would always have a job here. I would never have to worry about losing my job here, after expressing my concerns like that to him. And then five days later, they called me and told that I do lose the job. So I don’t know.

The good news for Grimes is that he is already getting booked heavily on the indie circuit, and that there has been expressed interest in his talents by other companies.

