Two former WWE stars are coming to AEW.

The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) will be competing on the April 27th edition of Collision, which marks their first-ever match in AEW. GYV previously wrestled in WWE NXT, and are former NXT U.K. tag team champions. The news was broken by AEW on social media.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified World Trios Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

-Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zach Gibson) to debut

-We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland