Two former WWE stars are coming to AEW.
The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) will be competing on the April 27th edition of Collision, which marks their first-ever match in AEW. GYV previously wrestled in WWE NXT, and are former NXT U.K. tag team champions. The news was broken by AEW on social media.
EXCLUSIVE! @Lexynair stands by with a WORLD-RENOWNED tag team set to DEBUT on #AEWCollision… @ZackGibsonGYV | @JamesDrakePro pic.twitter.com/tsXWiXKcwX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified World Trios Championship
-Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay
-Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zach Gibson) to debut
-We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland