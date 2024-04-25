The new AEW World Champion will be kicking off the AEW on TNT double-header this Saturday night.

On Thursday, it was announced that Swerve Strickland’s first interview as AEW World Champion will take place as the opening segment for this coming Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, which kicks off live at a special start time of 8:30pm EST. immediately following the NBA on TNT coverage.

“The NEW AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland kicks off AEW Collision with his FIRST Live Interview since AEW Dynasty, THIS Saturday, IMMEDIATELY following NBA coverage on TNT,” the announcement read. “Live Coast to Coast following the NBA!”

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW purposely held off on Swerve cutting a promo on last night’s AEW Dynamite, instead opting to have him kick off the show with an eliminator bout against ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher.

The reason for this is because AEW wanted to hold off on Swerve giving his first promo interview since finally capturing the world championship from Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty 2024, and save it for the expected big surge in viewers from the NBA on TNT lead-in.

AEW officials are hopeful that Swerve will benefit from what will be the company’s best lead-in for AEW Collision on TNT in all of 2024, as the NBA Playoffs game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will lead directly into the show, with the special start-time of 8:30pm EST.

Previously announced for this week’s AEW Collision on 4/27 is Unified Trios Champions Bullet Club Gold vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight, as well as “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay.

