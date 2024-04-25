Jesse “The Body” Ventura and WWE are “talking again.”

That’s the word directly from the former Minnesota Governor himself.

Former Minnesota Governor from 1999-2003 and Class of 2004 WWE Hall of Fame legend Jesse “The Body” Ventura recently appeared as a guest on popular political YouTube show ‘The Vanguard’ for an in-depth interview, during which he teased a potential future return to WWE.

“I will tell you this: Now that wrestling has chosen this new direction, shall we call it, Jesse Ventura is in talks with them,” Ventura said. “But, again, it required them going in this new direction.”

Ventura also spoke about the Vince McMahon situation regarding the Janel Grant lawsuit during the appearance.

“And I hope you get what I’m saying about the new direction,” he added. “The direction the company is now going was good enough for Jesse Ventura and the WWE to begin talking again.”

Jesse “The Body” Ventura is best known to pro wrestling fans as the longtime color-commentator for WWE, calling many of the WWE shows in the 1980s and early 1990s alongside Vince McMahon himself.

Ventura turned back up in WWE after his 2004 Hall of Fame induction back in 2009, where he served as a Guest Host for WWE Monday Night Raw during the Raw Guest Host era of WWE.

Check out the complete Jesse “The Body” Ventura interview from ‘The Vanguard’ political show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.