Some big names from the past will be present at the 2024 WWE Draft.

The draft kicks off his Friday on SmackDown, which takes place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famers John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), Teddy Long, and Alundra Blayze (Madusa) will be in attendance.

If you missed it, WWE released a list of superstars that are eligible for the draft. They are as follows:

For the April 26th SmackDown, which is when the draft begins, the following names are eligible:

AJ Styles, Otis, Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Andrade El Idolo, Bron Breakker, Ashonte Thee Adonis, Ivar, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tona, Paul Heyman, Zoey Stark, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Michin and some stars from NXT.

For the April 29th Raw the following names are eligible:

Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Apollo Crews, Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, CM Punk, The Creeds, IYO SKY, Naomi, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, AoP, Paul Ellering, Imperium, GUNTHER, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, Natalya, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, The New Day, Pretty Deadly, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Jade Cargill, Dragon Lee, LWO, and Zelina Vega.