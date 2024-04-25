A status update on Steph De Lander.

The 27-year-old star has been a regular on TNA programming lately, which included her competing for the Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace at Rebellion. However, Fightful Select reports that De Lander is still technically a free agent and hasn’t signed an official exclusive deal with any company as of this writing.

The report adds that De Lander is expected to work the TNA Under Siege show, as well as the promotion’s tapings in Albany. After that, the two sides will assess and see if they want to continue working together. De Lander herself also told Fightful that she is not opposed to signing exclusively with a company if the circumstances were right.

Since her 2022 release from WWE De Lander has worked for TNA, MLW, ROH, and AEW. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on her status.