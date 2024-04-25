– Today, Thursday, April 25, 2024, marks the 22-year anniversary of the night that future WWE Hall of Fame legend Randy Orton made his debut on SmackDown. WWE wrote the following today to acknowledge the milestone:

22 Years Of RandyOrton In WWE On this day in 2002, the Viper made his debut on SmackDown.



It’s been 22 unforgettable years of legendary moments, championship victories and of course, RKOs out of nowhere!

2️⃣2️⃣ Years of @RandyOrton in WWE! On this day in 2002, the Viper made his debut on SmackDown. It's been 22 unforgettable years of legendary moments, championship victories and of course, RKOs out of nowhere! pic.twitter.com/d1CLsWMzbR — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2024

– The pre-sale for combo tickets for the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event and the episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown the same week at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland is now underway. You can get your tickets for the shows scheduled for June 14 and June 15, 2024 with the code: “ALLWWE” at Ticketmaster.co.uk. Make sure to join us here on 6/15 for live WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results coverage from Glasgow.

– WWE on A&E continues with the latest WWE Superstar Sunday lineup of original programming this weekend. On tap for the new episode of WWE Rivals, which premieres at 8/7c on A&E on Sunday, April 28, 2024, is a look at the legendary rivalry between WWE Hall of Famers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Booker T. Immediately following the new episode of WWE Rivals will be the latest installment of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, which will feature one-half of the Awesome Truth World Tag-Team Champions, The Miz.

Join the roundtable to discuss the iconic rivalry between @steveaustinBSR and @BookerT5x. All-new WWE Rivals this Sunday at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/w7iCBRZQIk — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2024

WWE Superstar Sunday is all new starting with WWE Rivals: @steveaustinBSR vs. @BookerT5x followed by WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, featuring @mikethemiz. It all starts SUNDAY at 8/7c only on @AETV! pic.twitter.com/xG0RxIR7ql — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024