Ring Of Honor returns to HonorClub tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of ROH On HonorClub at 7/6c tonight, Thursday, April 25, 2024, the promotion has announced three new matches for the show.

Now scheduled for the new episode this evening is The Outrunners team of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum taking on The Undisputed Kingdom duo of Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in a Proving Ground Match, where a win will earn them a future ROH World Tag-Team Championship opportunity.

Additionally, ROH added Blake Christian vs. AR Fox vs. The Beast Mortos in a three-way bout to tonight’s card, and announced that “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous duo of Dutch and Vincent will also be in action.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 4/25 episode of ROH On HonorClub:

ROH ON HONORCLUB PREVIEW (4/25/2024)

* Abadon will be in action

* Johnny TV will be in action

* Taya Valkyrie will be in action

* We will hear from Athena & Billie Starkz

* Blake Christian vs. AR Fox vs. The Beast Mortos

* Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Outrunners

* “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer & The Righteous will be in action

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete ROH On HonorClub results.