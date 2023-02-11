Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show in Tampa, FL at the University Area CDC Gymnasium:
* Hank Walker, Oba Femi and Odyssey Jones defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne and Bryson Montana
* Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner
* Charlie Dempsey defeated Tank Ledger
* Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Sol Ruca and Kayden Carter
* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus retained over Andre Chase and Duke Hudson
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James retained over Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice
* Axiom defeated Dante Chen
* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.