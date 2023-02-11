Another match and segment have been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW World Champion MJF will be on Wednesday’s show s it was announced that he is “contractually obligated to appear,” which they’ve said ahead of other recent Dynamite shows. MJF will be there to continue his feud with Bryan Danielson.

A big eight-man tag team bout was also announced for Dynamite with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

Friday’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Cassidy retaining his title over Lee Moriarty. After the match, Singh came out to distract Cassidy and Danhausen, which allowed Jarrett and Lethal to attack from behind. The Best Friends then tried to make the save but they were also taken out. Jarrett went to smash a guitar over Cassidy’s head, but The Acclaimed made the save. The eight-man match was then announced for Dynamite.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX:

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated to appear”

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh

* Jim Ross will interview Wardlow

* Renee Paquette will interview Adam Cole

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Perro Peligroso in a Texas Tornado Match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.