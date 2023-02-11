WWE NXT’s Amari Miller is currently on the shelf with a knee injury.

Miller took to Twitter on Friday to announce that she will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL next week. She called it a minor setback for a major comeback, and promised to keep fans update on her recovery.

“I have torn my ACL and getting surgery next week,” she wrote. “Life happens in the CRAZIEST way. Everything happens for a reason and I totally think everything lately has been a blessing in disguise for a powerful future. I will keep u all updated, minor setback for major COMEBACK Love u[heart emoji]”

There’s no word yet on if Miller suffered the injuries in a match or while training. She has not wrestled since the NXT New Year’s Evil special on January 10, where she competed in the Women’s Battle Royal. Miller was the third elimination that night, tossed out by Lash Legend. As seen in the tweets below, Miller first started tweeting about being on the road to recovery on February 3, noting that she biked several miles that same day. She also made tweets that could be related to an injury in late January.

There’s also no word yet on how long Miller will be out of action, but she could be away from the ring for 6-9 months. She should have a better idea of her recovery time after surgery.

Miller spent some time away after suffering a concussion while wrestling Legend on the March 1, 2022 edition of NXT.

You can see the related tweets from Miller below:

Don’t be afraid to start over! But this time your not starting from scratch, your starting from experience 👑🫶🏾🥹 pic.twitter.com/LJM011rBQt — Amari Miller (@Amari_MillerWWE) January 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/Amari_MillerWWE/status/1618826610177884160

On the road to Recovery! Love this feeling of having my motivation back, my strength and my power! Biked 31.6 miles today💪🏾💪🏾 See you soon💚💕 — Amari Miller (@Amari_MillerWWE) February 3, 2023

https://twitter.com/Amari_MillerWWE/status/1624101653140873216

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.