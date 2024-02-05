Pat McAfee gives his thoughts on pro-wrestling’s hottest story.

McAfee spoke about the ongoing situation with The Rock taking Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 spot on the latest edition of his Pat McAfee Show. The new color-commentator for Raw acknowledges that fans are quite upset with how Cody got pushed to the side, something he feels is an injustice. However, he does mention The Rock’s star power and knows that the Great One battling Roman Reigns is something the WWE Universe has been clamoring for as well.

Wrestling fans are incredibly pissed off that Cody Rhodes was supposed to get the job done, finally. There is a title, the one that Roman Reigns has, that Dusty Rhodes was handed in Madison Square Garden and then taken away. Everything Cody has been doing, he’s been trying to get the title back into his family, seemingly going to have to wait another few months while The Rock, the biggest star in the world, the biggest star on planet earth will be taking on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Head of the Table conversation, which has been chatted about forever. I love Cody Rhodes, I love The Rock, I love Roman Reigns. I’m very torn on this entire thing. The internet was not happy.

McAfee continues, stating that the entire situations bums him out and admits he is unsure of what will actually be booked for WrestleMania 40.

I’m bummed out, I still don’t know what’s going to take place between now and WrestleMania. We’re all pretty bummed out for Cody, but also very pumped this is a Rock-Roman situation. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Obviously, in WWE, you can never know what’s going to take place. Certainly got people pissed off on a Friday.

Cody will be in action on this evening’s edition of WWE Raw. Check out the full McAfee show below.

