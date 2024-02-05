Jim Ross has surgery for the second time in four days.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator tweeted out on February 1st that he had a successful cancer surgery. However, the longtime play-by-play man went under the knife again and tweeted out today that he needs fans to pray that it was successful.

Another successful surgery hopefully. Need your prayers.

Ross has been with AEW since it launched back in 2019 and had been regularly appearing on Dynamite, Rampage, and every AEW pay-per-view. He started dealing with a number of different health issues over that time, and has not bee working regularly since last year. His AEW contract is set to expire this month. Check out his tweet below.