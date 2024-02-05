Tony Schiavone is happy about the work he’s doing in AEW, especially on Saturday nights.

Schiavone has become the lead play-by-play man for the promotion’s secondary program, Collision, where he works alongside Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. He spoke about working Collisions during a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast. On the episode, Schiavone states that sometimes Collision is better than Dynamite in his eyes.

Lot of excitement about [AEW Revolution]. Yes, the shows have been good. Really, I really think that Collision has been great. It has been. They’ve been great shows, and I’m just really excited about, after we do the shows, I’m thinking that was a damn good show. Not saying overall it’s a better show than Dynamite, but at times, it is a better show. Some weeks, it is a better show. In the natural course of things, it happens like that, and some weeks, Dynamite’s a better show. But I’ve been very, very happy about Collision.

He adds that working with Kelly and McGuinness has been a real treat and feels that their chemistry together has really proven itself.

I really enjoy working with Kevin Kelly and Nigel, I really do. We’ve really developed a friendship, and we get along with each other, and because I do a lot of the announcing on Collision, I really do that much backstage at Collision. Tony [Tony Khan] told me, ‘Just be an announcer on those days.’ So I kind of go back and stay in the announcers’ room the entire day without running around, being a pain in the ass like I normally am. So those are good days. I really enjoy Saturday.

