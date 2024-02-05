Jacob Fatu confirms his free agency.

News broke two days ago that the Samoan Werewolf was finishing up his run with MLW after six years, one that saw him have a year-plus long reign as heavyweight champion. He worked his final MLW event this past Saturday against Yuji Nagata. Prior to that match, Fatu appeared on Signed By Superstars, where he stated that his bout against Nagata would be his final under the MLW banner.

[MLW SuperFight] is the final match. [Saturday] is the final match against Nagata [Yuji Nagata]. Philadelphia has been home to me for the past six years.

Fatu has said in the past that he has an interest in joining up with his family in WWE, especially as The Bloodline continues to be the biggest attraction in all of professional wrestling. There is no confirmation that he is WWE bound, or if AEW, TNA, or other major promotions have an interest.

Stay tuned.