The viewership numbers are in for the February 2nd edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,469,000 viewers and scored a 0.74 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership numbers are roughly the same as last Friday, but the key demo number was up from last Friday’s 0.71.

The big news item from SmackDown was the main event segment between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, where it appeared the American Nightmare was going to choose the Tribal Chief as his WrestleMania 40 opponent, but instead opted to hand that opportunity to The Rock. A press conference is scheduled for this Thursday in Las Vegas to solidify what the WrestleMania 40 matchup will be.

