Scott Steiner talks his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Big Poppa Pump and his brother, Rick Steiner, were inducted in 2022 as the Steiner Brothers, something fans wanted for years. Scott tells the Two Man Power Trip that it was very special for him and Rick to finally get the call, and even more special that Bron Breakker was the one who inducted him.

It was great. I got inducted in the Dan Gable Hall of Fame in Iowa when I got a call from WWE. The fact that Bronson [Bron Breakker] was the guy to introduce us made it all that more special. It was a good night.

Scott then addressed his issues with WWE in the past, admitting that it probably kept the Steiners out of the Hall of Fame longer than they should have been.

Yeah, that was self-induced. After I went to WWE when they bought WCW, I went up there hurt and wasn’t as mobile. I was pissed off, and it took a while for me to get over that. It’s never good to hang onto that stuff. Since Bronson was there, It made the decision that much more easier.

