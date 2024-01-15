Nick Aldis is playing the game.

The SmackDown general manager took to social media to wish Jinder Mahal luck in his WWE world championship matchup against Seth Rollins, which takes place later this evening on Raw. Aldis, who was a former world champion himself in NWA and TNA, tells Mahal that the blue-brand could be a potential home for him if he is interested.

Best of luck to @JinderMahal in his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match tonight on #RAW; I agree with you Mr. Mahal, you have been overlooked…on Raw. However, management has had a bit of a shake-up in recent months, and I’ll think you’ll find that #SmackDown is the land of opportunity, and I am always open to a conversation.

This continues Aldis’ beef with the Raw General manager Adam Pearce as the two constantly battle with brand supremacy.

