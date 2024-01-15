The build to the Royal Rumble will continue as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tonight’s show will go against an NFL playoff game, which is expected to impact Raw’s ratings.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Jinder Mahal

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER returns

Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & R-Truth

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Cody Rhodes will kick off Raw