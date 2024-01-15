AEW will hold a Dynamite event from North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,198 tickets, and there are 312 left.

It’s set up for 2,510 fans. The ticket price range is $20-$80. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Hook

The Young Bucks speak

TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Dustin Rhodes

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defend against The Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White & The Gunns