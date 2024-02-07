Seth Rollins gives his honest thoughts on The Rock and his possible insertion into the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event.

The Visionary spoke about the Great One during a recent interview with Good Morning Football. Rollins, who currently holds the heavyweight championship, says that WWE has been doing record numbers without The Rock so he understands if he wants to come in and “ride his coattails.” He adds that it would be great to have The Rock back in WWE, but they clearly don’t need him.

Look, man, if The Rock wants to jump on the bandwagon, ride my coattails into WrestleMania, that’s totally fine with me, man. That’s fine with me. Look, I get it. WWE’s as hot as it’s ever been. We are selling out arenas, stadiums, any place we go right now is huge. We just inked two massive deals, Smackdown to USA Network and Raw, my show, which I’ve been anchoring for the last decade, just signed the most lucrative television deal in the history of professional wrestling, with Netflix, which is gonna be a game-changer, starting next year. So we are living life right now, man. We are huge. For The Rock to want to come on board now, jump on my WrestleMania, get his toes wet, I get it. So mad respect to him and everything he’s done outside of here, and everything he’s done for our industry. So I got no problem with The Rock jumping on and doing his business for us, man. We appreciate having him. Like I said, he’s riding my coattails. He just needs to remember that. There’s no heel there, that’s just accurate information. You can look it up. There’s data. Look at the numbers. Look at who’s been on Monday Night Raw for the last ten years more than anybody. It’s me, it’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. So he can come in, he can get what he wants. He can take his little piece, and then he can go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we’ve got this thing. We don’t need ya, we’d love to have ya, but we don’t need ya, big guy.

While The Rock has made it clear that Roman Reigns is his target, Rollins still finds himself without an opponent for WrestleMania 40. Rumors are that the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber will challenge him at the Showcase of the Immortals, but it isn’t certain that Cody Rhodes won’t just opt to face him instead. Stay tuned.

