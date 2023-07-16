WWE has confirmed a new match for Monday’s Raw from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, through its website.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) in a non-title match will take place. WWE issued the following:

“As The Judgment Day recently got back on the same page, they have continued to provoke the rest of the locker room, running into Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on more than one occasion. On Raw, the two sides will meet again with The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest battling Owens and Zayn. Just last week The Judgment Day dispatched of Owens, Zayn and Cody Rhodes in Six-Man Tag Team Action. The Judgment Day consiting of Priest and Finn Bálor also hold a tag team victory over the champions. Can The Judgment Day defeat the champions once again in this non-title matchup? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!”

Updated WWE Raw Card

– Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest)

– Brock Lesnar returns

– Viking Rules Match: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (with Maxxine Dupri) vs. Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (with Valhalla)

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

– Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci Barred From Ringside: Gunther vs. Matt Riddle