During the January 1, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, also known as “Day 1,” The Rock surprised everyone with his appearance and hinted at a potential match against the reigning WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Rock did a segment with Jinder Mahal before laying him out. This comes after his surprise appearance in mid-September on SmackDown, which was also not announced in advance.

The Rock shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from his recent WWE appearance on Instagram and attached it with an intriguing caption:

“These ‘electrifying’ nights are so special and unforgettable. The connection with the people, the energy, vibe, authenticity, disruption, love, mana — the CHILLS. And now we make history, raise the bar and do things that have never been done before in @wwe. We go all out.

And all in. ~ people’s champ.”