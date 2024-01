ROH held a set of TV tapings on Wednesday night at the Dynamite event from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) def. The Butcher & The Blade

Mark Briscoe def. Serpentico

Diamante def. Dream Girl Ellie

ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) def. Christopher Daniels

AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) def. Action Andretti