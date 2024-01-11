The first episode of Magnum TA and Greg Gagne’s YouTube show is now available where the two legends discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Gagne talked about former AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF and what he thinks is missing.

‘Sometimes he gets too far out. He doesn’t need to do that. He’s got the personality. He’s got the heat. He’s got everything he needs. You don’t need some of the crude stuff he throws out there and insulting people. He just doesn’t need that. He’s very good in the ring. He can tell a story in the ring. He can give you a hell of a match. Now if he could just get that interview down like Samoa Joe did without using all the language and the bad words and all that, he could be a superstar.”

