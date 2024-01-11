Adrian Hernandez recently interviewed AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, discussing a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the freedom he has in AEW, where he has found great success since joining in 2019.

“I would not be able to have thrived the way I am in AEW if it was another place. AEW let me be me. They let me do what I want to do. I believed in it. My style is my style. I take a lot of pride in it that no one can say, ‘Oh, Orange Cassidy wrestles like this. Orange Cassidy is a guy like this, who came before me.’ I take a lot of pride in being an original. I didn’t think that was gonna happen after a year, but I just did what I wanted to do. I knew if I liked what I was doing, other people were eventually going to like it, and yeah, there’s gonna be people on the internet that say stuff but like, I care about the people that are in the seats and watching on TV.”

